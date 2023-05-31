Naamsa, business chamber in drive for Nelson Mandela Bay to become automotive sector logistics hub
By Herald Reporter - 31 May 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to push for the city to become a logistics hub for the country’s automotive sector.
The two organisations formed a strategic partnership to pursue their common interest in strengthening the logistics infrastructure and inter-connectivity of road, rail and ports, particularly the critical north-south corridor, to support the automotive industry and retain investments and jobs...
