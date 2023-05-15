LEARNING CURVE | Vinmala’s spicy solutions becoming a hot favourite with curry lovers

Gqeberha’s Vinmala Naik is proof that we all need a bit of spice in our lives.
While making spice kits for her son who lived in the US for a few months in 2009, Naik saw an opportunity to offer this service to curry lovers in SA, offering an array of Indian spices that come in personally designed acacia wood boxes.
Today, Naik, who operates from her Newton Park home, not only imports spices from India but sources them from farms all over SA, making fresh, authentic and unique options for South Africans with a zest for life.
“Coming from a traditional Indian home, our curries take skill to prepare,” she said.
“So I made up a kit of Indian spices for my son with a step-by-step recipe of how to cook a curry.
“Needless to say it worked very well and that’s how the idea was born.
“We import our containers and fill them with our freshly prepared spices, with a recipe of how to use them.
“These were so popular that we’ve expanded by making gin spice kits with spices sourced from SA and Eastern Cape farms and we also have a braai kit made up with fantastic MSG-free spices,” Naik said.
What is the name of your business?
Spice Kit
How old is your business?
Four years.
What is your core service?
A unique gift option with the idea of making the cooking process easier and cheaper.
What were some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
Importing the containers, finding spice suppliers, accounting and marketing services.
How did Covid-19 affect your business and what did you do to survive the pandemic?
It gave me the time to research how to be an importer and put those systems in place.
What makes your business unique?
Our containers are imported and cannot be purchased in SA. Our acacia boxes are designed by me. We’ve made it extremely easy for anyone to cook an authentic curry, with all the ingredients in one place.
If people wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
We’re on Takealot and I have had a few copycats. But our products are unique in look and taste.
What was the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Persevere. It’s tough out there, but if you believe in your product, that is half the battle won.
How do you measure or define success in your business?
I’ve met many like-minded business owners and you draw strength from them. You realise that you aren’t alone. Success for me is return business. Then you know you have a viable product that sells.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Go to markets and events. Speak to other business owners. Share woes and share triumphs. Ask for help.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Facebook, Instagram and markets or events.
What is your company’s vision?
To simplify the cooking process of authentic South Indian food while taking out the hassle factor of sourcing an amazing unique gift.
What is your target market?
With the variety of products we have, we cater for most target markets. This a unique gift option for gin moms and dads, the Indian curry lover and the braai master.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
I’ve met the most amazing like-minded business people. I’ve learnt the process of importing and getting our products on a platform like Takealot.
How important are social media and an online presence for your business?
Extremely important. That was also my downfall — not being able to market and advertise regularly.
How many people do you employ?
Two casuals as and when required.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
Yes. I joined the Global Export Accelerator Partnership programme with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber last year. I’ve been through the course and only realised thereafter that exporting is a whole new world and a lot more complicated than I thought. I will resume next year when I’m on a more solid footing.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
It was self-funded. I tried many avenues, but none came through for me so I saved up and invested it in Spice Kit.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Nothing comes easily. Be prepared to work long hours and most times with not much remuneration. Persevere.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
I battled with sales within the Gqeberha area. As unique and practical as our products are, it seems unaffordable for most people. Most of our sales are from the Western Cape and Gauteng. This was an opportunity to pack our spices into refill packs without the container, making it much more affordable and that seems to be quite a hit.
What would you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Perseverance, reliability and positive thinking.
What do you believe are the key traits of a successful employer?
Happy employee equals a happy employer, be flexible, life happens, and don’t make promises you can’t keep.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Everyone needs spice. Whether for yourself or as a gift; it’s one of the largest markets in SA. It’s an ever-evolving industry. Suppliers change, suppliers close their doors and spice prices fluctuate due to imports. It’s a time-consuming business and we insist on giving our clients the best possible products at a very reasonable cost. So, yes, it’s not an easy industry to break into.
LEARNING CURVE | Vinmala's spicy solutions becoming a hot favourite with curry lovers
