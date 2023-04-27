Eya Bantu teams up with ABB to build new more eco-friendly switchgear in Bay
Leading SA energy service provider Eya Bantu is leveraging its new Gqeberha facility to assemble Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation ABB’s gas insulated switchgear (GIS).
Having enjoyed a fruitful 15-year working relationship, the two companies have taken the next step to ensure more supply chain capacity and reliability as they look to explore new markets and buttress growth in the sector...
Politics Reporter
