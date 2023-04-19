Numsa mobilising for ‘mother of all strikes’ at ArcelorMittal SA
Irvin Jim says union on the ‘verge of a strike’ in the steel sector
By Luyolo Mkentane - 19 April 2023
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest trade union, says it is mobilising for the “mother of all strikes” at ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), Africa’s largest steelmaker.
This comes after the union, with more than 400,000 members, and Amsa reached a deadlock during pay talks on April 5...
