LEARNING CURVE | New lifestyle estate gives entry-level owners a chance

Still one of the most desirable places to own properties in Gqeberha, Summerstrand is the envy of prospective property owners with its picturesque beachfront.
While traditionally a postcode for the well-heeled, the Bella Mare Lifestyle Estate is changing that by giving aspirant owners and renters a chance.
The development is owned by Edward (Eddie) Raff who said, after making a career change about 10-years ago from banking, Gqeberha was an obvious choice to start a new venture.
“I left the city when I was 18 to go to university in Johannesburg but I have fond childhood memories of Gqeberha,” Raff said.
“I therefore was keen to do business in the city.
“Just over 10 years ago, I made a career change.
“I was working really hard in banking and made the move into property development.
“Gqeberha was an obvious choice to start my new career,” he said.
What is the name of your business?
Bella Mare Lifestyle Estate.
How old is your business?
Four years old.
What is your core service?
Selling property, but I believe I’m doing more than that by selling a lifestyle.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
Access to capital and bureaucracy. FNB helped with the former, but I am still struggling with the latter.
How did Covid-19 affect your business and what did you do to survive the pandemic?
Strangely enough, Covid-19 actually helped with sales.
People with spare cash were turning away from investments such as the stock markets into hard assets such as bricks and mortar.
How is load-shedding affecting your business?
Load-shedding is a constant battle but we have to accept the situation and source alternative power.
Any tips to help other businesses get through the long bouts of load-shedding?
Plan the activities that require grid power around load-shedding schedules and where this is not possible, get backup power where you can.
Apart from Covid-19 and load-shedding, what are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
The building industry is in a tough place at the moment with low levels of economic growth.
High inflation is also difficult to manage.
What makes your business unique?
It is one of the largest residential developments in Gqeberha, with a total investment of R650m expected at completion.
In our opinion, Bella Mare is the only true lifestyle residential development in Gqeberha.
Most developers put a few plastic tables and chairs in a small room once they have finished their developments and run out of money and call that the clubhouse.
We ensure that what we are offering to purchasers in the lifestyle estate adds value.
This includes a top restaurant, gym, meeting rooms, laundry service, health spa and a concierge.
Aside from this, Bella Mare is also ultra-secure with 24 hour guarding, video analytics cameras, off-site monitoring by Atlas, electric fencing and biometric access control.
In addition, its position in the heart of the Gqeberha beachfront makes it unique.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
They wouldn’t be able to because of the position of the land.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Perseverance, perseverance, perseverance ...
How do you measure or define success in your business?
The atmosphere of people enjoying the lifestyle centre with all its amenities — and sales of course!
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Giving people value for their money.
What sort of advertising do you do?
We have been really lucky that we haven’t been doing much.
We really rely on our name getting out there and word of mouth.
What is your company’s vision?
To be the first true lifestyle development in Gqeberha.
What is your target market?
Summerstrand has traditionally been an old upmarket elitist area.
We have created a price-point below that makes it accessible to most of the Gqeberha population.
Through this, we have had great success and a diversity of buyers
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
Dealing with satisfied and happy purchasers and witnessing the community enjoying the incredible facilities at the lifestyle estate.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
Important — to have a presence to create brand awareness.
How many people do you employ?
If you include the construction side well over 300 people.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
Just focusing on finishing this development at present.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
Through my bank’s commercial property finance portfolio.
We have been very fortunate that their Eastern Cape head, Chris Marlin, is a visionary and believed in us from the start.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Understanding that different people have different objectives that aren’t always aligned with yours.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city such as Gqeberha?
Gqeberha and our position within it; are stunning and unique, being on the beachfront.
We also love the laid-back culture.
However, there have been inefficiencies in the building process and bureaucracy, unfortunately.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Determination, vision and being able to cope with high stress levels.
What do you say are the key traits of a successful employer?
Leading by example
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
The beauty that Bella Mare offers its residents.
HeraldLIVE
LEARNING CURVE | New lifestyle estate gives entry-level owners a chance
Politics Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
