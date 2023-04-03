LEARNING CURVE | Move to Gqeberha opens doors for hotel GM
New head positive about post-Covid growth in hard-hit industry
No 5 Boutique Hotel by Mantis general manager Dimitri Maritz was born and bred in Bloemfontein but recently moved to Gqeberha.
“I spent the last decade living in Johannesburg making a living in managing hotels. I studied hospitality management and have worked in different properties over the past years as a manager,” he said...
LEARNING CURVE | Move to Gqeberha opens doors for hotel GM
New head positive about post-Covid growth in hard-hit industry
No 5 Boutique Hotel by Mantis general manager Dimitri Maritz was born and bred in Bloemfontein but recently moved to Gqeberha.
“I spent the last decade living in Johannesburg making a living in managing hotels. I studied hospitality management and have worked in different properties over the past years as a manager,” he said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business