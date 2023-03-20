×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

LEARNING CURVE | Boredom of lockdown a boon for Krazy Kids

20 March 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

While many other businesses closed around her during the Covid-19 lockdown, Gqeberha-born entrepreneur Beverley Bortz’s start-up beat the odds by identifying and quickly filling a gap in the market.

Bortz is the founder of Krazy Kids, a home-based business that sells the AcornKids franchise range of children’s toys...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...
Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...

Most Read