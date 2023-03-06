Pioneer Participation Process: Pioneer Foods

WATER USE LICENCE APPLICATION - PROPOSED TAKING OF GROUND WATER FROM A WATER RESOURSE
DWS REFERENCE NR: WU26686
Notice is given of the public participation process commenced by Pioneer Foods (Pty) Ltd for the proposed taking of ground water from a water resource Erf 2762 and 2776 Korsten - 111 Haupt Street, Sidwell, Port Elizabeth.
Location: Erf 2762 and 2776 Korsten - 111 Haupt Street, Sidwell, Port Elizabeth.
Listed Activities: National Water Act Section 21 A – taking of water from a water resource
Exemption: No application for any exemption is sought.
Opportunity to participate: Interested and Affected Parties are invited to register interest within the process, or provide written comments to Eco Impact within 60 days of this notice. The project title, your full name, contact details, plus indication of any direct business, financial, personal or other interest you may have in this application must please be provided and fully described.
Contact: Jessica Hanse, PO Box 45070, Claremont, 7735. Tel: 021 671 1660. Email: admin@ecoimpact.co.za
