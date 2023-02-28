New chair and MD ‘comes home’ to VWSA
By Michael Kimberley - 28 February 2023
In 2020 Martina Biene was on a plane heading back to Germany with the outgoing Volkswagen SA chair and MD Thomas Schäfer when he jokingly told her she would be back soon to take up his position.
And that is exactly what happened when she took up the role in November...
