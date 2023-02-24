Decoding the 2023 budget: How will it affect your pocket?

The budget speech affects every South African on some level. For example, if you're unemployed, you may want to know how the government has initiated the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, which has created more than a million short-term jobs in past two years.



You may also benefit from knowing the government has kept the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant in play until March 31 2024.

If you're a student, you may be keen to know how the budget will support plans to make education more accessible to all learners. If you're on social grants, you'll be relieved to see that the increases made to these grants are roughly in line with inflation at 5%.

Those about to retire will be happy to see the tax-free lump sum portion of their retirement fund adjusted upwards of 10% to R550,000. Of course, what those who are employed are most keen to know is how the income tax rates have been adjusted for inflation.

Some good news on tax relief

SA enjoyed a revenue boost in 2022 thanks to high commodity prices and improved tax collection via the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) continued improvement in the efficiency in tax revenue administration. However, this is not expected to stretch into 2023, so the government should avoid over-expenditure in certain areas.

The Bank of America is forecasting economic growth of 1% as opposed to the Reserve Bank’s more dismal outlook of 0.3% due to persistent load-shedding.

Before the budget speech, both the Bank of America and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter believed that South Africans would not see any tax hikes. If anything, they said, the government will look to ease the tax burden on its citizens.

Thankfully this prediction came true because the average South African is having a tough time. There were six interest rate hikes last year alone and the prime lending rate now sits at 10.75%.

Those who took advantage of the low interest rates and purchased homes in 2021 and 2022 are now paying exponentially more each month towards their bonds, leaving them with less household cash flow to spend on retirement savings and discretionary purchases. The budget has taken this into account and, as such, there were no tax increases for individuals.