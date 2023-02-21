×

Business

Bay brewery putting fizz back into sorghum beer

My Urban Africa’s products finding favour in northern areas, among younger consumers, manager says

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 February 2023

The popularity of traditional sorghum beer brands has been decreasing for years, leading major breweries such as SAB to pull out of the market.

However, My Urban Africa is looking to bring back sorghum beer and has opened a specialised brewery in North End, Gqeberha, to do just that...

