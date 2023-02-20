Mayibuye Transport Corporation seeks Financial Manager

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL ADVERT
Mayibuye Transport Corporation is a Provincial public entity under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transport – Eastern Cape whose objective is to provide and maintains the highest possible standards in the provision of an effective, efficient and safe passenger transport service to the Eastern Cape communities on selected routes.
Applications from suitable candidates are hereby invited for the position of:-
SENIOR MANAGER FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT –: PATERSON GRADE – D3
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION: Oversee, manage and be accountable for effective and efficient Financial Management Services of Mayibuye Transport Corporation, provide leadership on revenue, budget and expenditure management including payroll administration.
- Direct the financial and fiscal management of the Corporation
- Oversee and ensure efficient and effective Revenue Management and Accounting Services
- Coordinate budgeting process ,prepare and compile annual budget for the Corporation in compliance with Public Finance Management ACT(PFMA)
- Conduct financial planning and ensure planning and ensure compliance with financial governance requirements.
- Manage and coordinate budgeting process,prepare and compile annual budget in compliance with Public Finance Management Act(PFMA)related regulations and Treasury guidelines.
- Consult with unit head to ensure budget adjustments are made in accordance with programme changes and that spending is in line with budget and ensuring that unit head make healthy financial decisions.
- Develop and operate internal accounting and auditing systems for administrative revenue collection, expenditure and salary administration
- Effectively maintain financial records and financial systems control
- Oversee and provide direction on the compilation of annual financial statements, monthly and quarterly reports, mid-year and oversight reports and ensure that they comply with applicable accounting standards and reporting frameworks submit them to CFO.
- Oversee and provide direction on the processes related to expenditure function and reconciliation of accounts
- Provide weekly expenditure reports from Pastel Evolution
- Oversee the administration of the payroll
- Advise the CFO on financial management issues, cash flow and viability strategies
- Assess, identify and evaluate potential financial management risks, develop and implement processes and procedures to ensure risks are prevented and develop and implement mitigating strategies for risks that are unavoidable.
- Investigate and account for irregular cash handling and expenditure
- Develop, coordinate and monitor company’s audit response plan
- Prepare the documentation in order to receive grant funding from Department of Transport.
- Assist with the preparation of information needed by the National Treasury/ Department of Transport
- Identify weaknesses in internal controls and develop standard operating procedures in compliance with acceptable accounting standards, financial management policy and relevant legislation.
- Direct and control outcomes associated with utilisation, productivity and performance of personnel within the financial management division
- QUALIFICATION(S) AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Matric + 4 year qualification in Accounting/ Financial Management/Equivalent
- Registration as Chartered Accountant
- Advanced computer skills
- Knowledge of financial & Budget management systems
- Proficiency in at least one financial management systems
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in financial management in a managerial capacity.
- Excellent financial management skills
- Thorough knowledge, understanding and ability to interpret Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury instructions , and related general accepted accounting system
- Excellent accounting skills
- Thorough knowledge, understanding and ability to operate the MTC’s financial management systems.
- Thorough knowledge and understanding PFMA (Public Finance Management Act ), Treasury instructions , and related general accepted accounting standards
- Excellent Financial analysis skills
- Excellent records keeping and maintenance skills
- Thorough knowledge, understanding and ability to work on MTC’s financial management systems , that is, Qmerit and Paste Evolution
- Excellent financial management skills
- Thorough knowledge and understanding PFMA, Treasury instructions , and related general accepted accounting standards
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of reporting frameworks used by MTC
- Excellent accounting skills
- Good monitoring skills
- Excellent accounting skills
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of supply chain management processes
- Thorough understanding and ability to work on Pastel evolution and other financial management systems of MTC
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of the salary administration processes of MTC and related statutory legislation
- Advanced risk analytical skills
- Attention to detail
- Advanced problem solving skills
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of financial accounting processes and ability to implement them
- Thorough knowledge, understanding and ability to implement MTC’s anticorruption strategy, disciplinary policy and procedures
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of auditing processes and procedures
- Good coordinating and follow up skills
- Excellent accounting skills
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of processes for grant funding application
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of accounting and financial reporting framework
- Attention to detail
- Excellent financial management skills
- Excellent supervisory, leadership, coaching and monitoring skills
- Excellent knowledge, understanding and ability to implement the performance management system of the Corporation
- Thorough knowledge, understanding and ability to implement disciplinary policy and procedures of the company
Please forward the candidate’s CV, covering letter, certified copies of qualifications, ID and Driver’s license (not older than 6 months) to the Executive Manager Corporate Services for the attention of recruitments@mtcec.co.za by not later than close of business on 07 March 2023 Please consider your application as unsuccessful should you not be contacted within three months of the closing date.
Appointment will be subject to a compulsory pre-employment screening of qualifications, vetting and psychometric tests. Preference will be given to candidates who promote representation in terms of Gender, Race, Disability and Youth as guided by the Corporation’s Employment Equity Plan. Women applicants are encouraged. The Corporation reserves the right not to fill this position.
NB: THE CORPORATION RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THIS POSITION IF NO SUITABLE CANDIDATE IS FOUND.
