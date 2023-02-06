LEARNING CURVE | When fashion and friendship come together

Born from the baby clothing brand Pikkie kids and inspired by a love of fashion, Ashleigh Van Niekerk and Carla Simmons saw how complimentary their skill sets were, and how successful they could be as a team.
A shared vision came to light and that’s how Pikkie kids revolutionised into Frankie Anne.
Frankie Anne is an SA-based online lifestyle boutique showcasing an individual and carefully curated, hand-picked oﬀering of exciting brands, as well as the pair’s unique and exclusive own clothing range which is all designed and handmade in their studio based in Gqeberha.
How old is your business?
Our new venture of Frankie Anne started two months ago.
What is your core service?
We specialise in baby and toddler clothing, as well as ladies clothing and accessories.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
We were lucky enough to just rebrand from an already established business, and so faced very few challenges.
How is load-shedding affecting your business?
We are fortunate enough to have our “mini factory” off the grid, so we luckily are not affected by load-shedding.
Any tips to help other businesses get through the long bouts of load-shedding?
Its all about planning, so when the lights are on use your time wisely.
Apart from Covid-19 and load-shedding, what are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
We would say the biggest challenge would be to make sure we are current.
As for the industry, it is fast moving and change happens quickly, but staying true to our design ideas is what keeps us going.
What makes your business unique?
We have our own in-house seamstress, and we love sitting with her and coming up with ideas that work for us all.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
Decide what you want to offer, plan, plan, plan, and don’t go off course.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
If it was easy, then we all would be doing it!
How do you measure or define success in your business?
When you and your business partner have a great working relationship and ethic, and you have happy customers.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Definitely great customer service as that brings repeat business.
Also, your social media needs to be on point at all times.
What kind of advertising do you do?
We do most of our advertising through social media platforms and email marketing.
We have a website at www.frankieanne.co.za, and are on Instagram @frankieanne_style and Facebook account @ Frankie Anne.
What is your business’s vision?
To have a long-standing partnership and build a successful online clothing range.
What is your target market?
For now we are focusing on babies, kids and ladies wear.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
Our first sale on our Frankie Anne online store was a huge highlight for us!
We also love creating and designing new garments.
Seeing them all come together is absolutely thrilling and a huge excitement for us.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
Social media and online presence are more than just a trend, and are essential aspects of our business marketing strategy.
Our Instagram helps us connect with potential customers, our existing customers, as well as increases our brand awareness and boosts our leads and online sales.
We also use it as an essential tool to showcase new pieces that we introduce to our range.
Last our favourite part of all is seeing and sharing all the delightful photos our followers tag us in.
How many people do you employ?
Our team consists of Carla and Ashleigh, and a wonderful mom-and-daughter team in Tilly and Shirlane, who work in our “mini factory”, cut, sew, stud, print, create and package all of our beautiful garments.
Without them Frankie Anne would not be where it is today.
We are a proudly women-run brand, and we are passionate about supporting other women and our local economy.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
Yes, but we going to take it one step and day at a time.
Some things are trial and error, so there is a lot to learn still.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
To step out of your comfort zone, to be grateful, and, most of all, to listen to each other.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
We feel we have the best of both worlds, a perfect quaint and peaceful work environment here in the Bay, and by offering an online store and courier nationwide, we are not limited to servicing one city, and are successfully able to dress families all over SA.
And then, for all our Gqeberha customers, we offer a collection of all orders.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Never lose hope, be brave and stay loyal.
What are the key traits of a successful employer?
Honesty, compassion and being dependable.
LEARNING CURVE | When fashion and friendship come together
Online lifestyle boutique Frankie Anne a place to discover carefully curated collections and unique, made-to-order garments
Image: JENNY FOSTER
Born from the baby clothing brand Pikkie kids and inspired by a love of fashion, Ashleigh Van Niekerk and Carla Simmons saw how complimentary their skill sets were, and how successful they could be as a team.
A shared vision came to light and that’s how Pikkie kids revolutionised into Frankie Anne.
Frankie Anne is an SA-based online lifestyle boutique showcasing an individual and carefully curated, hand-picked oﬀering of exciting brands, as well as the pair’s unique and exclusive own clothing range which is all designed and handmade in their studio based in Gqeberha.
How old is your business?
Our new venture of Frankie Anne started two months ago.
What is your core service?
We specialise in baby and toddler clothing, as well as ladies clothing and accessories.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
We were lucky enough to just rebrand from an already established business, and so faced very few challenges.
How is load-shedding affecting your business?
We are fortunate enough to have our “mini factory” off the grid, so we luckily are not affected by load-shedding.
Any tips to help other businesses get through the long bouts of load-shedding?
Its all about planning, so when the lights are on use your time wisely.
Apart from Covid-19 and load-shedding, what are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
We would say the biggest challenge would be to make sure we are current.
As for the industry, it is fast moving and change happens quickly, but staying true to our design ideas is what keeps us going.
What makes your business unique?
We have our own in-house seamstress, and we love sitting with her and coming up with ideas that work for us all.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
Decide what you want to offer, plan, plan, plan, and don’t go off course.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
If it was easy, then we all would be doing it!
How do you measure or define success in your business?
When you and your business partner have a great working relationship and ethic, and you have happy customers.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Definitely great customer service as that brings repeat business.
Also, your social media needs to be on point at all times.
What kind of advertising do you do?
We do most of our advertising through social media platforms and email marketing.
We have a website at www.frankieanne.co.za, and are on Instagram @frankieanne_style and Facebook account @ Frankie Anne.
What is your business’s vision?
To have a long-standing partnership and build a successful online clothing range.
What is your target market?
For now we are focusing on babies, kids and ladies wear.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
Our first sale on our Frankie Anne online store was a huge highlight for us!
We also love creating and designing new garments.
Seeing them all come together is absolutely thrilling and a huge excitement for us.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
Social media and online presence are more than just a trend, and are essential aspects of our business marketing strategy.
Our Instagram helps us connect with potential customers, our existing customers, as well as increases our brand awareness and boosts our leads and online sales.
We also use it as an essential tool to showcase new pieces that we introduce to our range.
Last our favourite part of all is seeing and sharing all the delightful photos our followers tag us in.
How many people do you employ?
Our team consists of Carla and Ashleigh, and a wonderful mom-and-daughter team in Tilly and Shirlane, who work in our “mini factory”, cut, sew, stud, print, create and package all of our beautiful garments.
Without them Frankie Anne would not be where it is today.
We are a proudly women-run brand, and we are passionate about supporting other women and our local economy.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
Yes, but we going to take it one step and day at a time.
Some things are trial and error, so there is a lot to learn still.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
To step out of your comfort zone, to be grateful, and, most of all, to listen to each other.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
We feel we have the best of both worlds, a perfect quaint and peaceful work environment here in the Bay, and by offering an online store and courier nationwide, we are not limited to servicing one city, and are successfully able to dress families all over SA.
And then, for all our Gqeberha customers, we offer a collection of all orders.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Never lose hope, be brave and stay loyal.
What are the key traits of a successful employer?
Honesty, compassion and being dependable.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business