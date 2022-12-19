LEARNING CURVE | Marketing pro started her own firm when jobs proved scarce

Gqeberha resident Amita Singh is the director of marketing and communications business Tara Consulting.
“I grew up in PE and went to school and studied here. I moved to Johannesburg in 2007 and furthered my career in marketing in various industries — tourism, hospitality, construction, ICT, finance and advertising for more than 18 years.
“Having my daughter during Covid-19 forced us to do some serious introspection on our lives, our lifestyles, our priorities and the way we wanted to raise our daughter.
“After much consideration and approval from hubby’s corporate banking role, it was approved we could work remotely.
This was before the mass return of people to their offices. We sold our house in September and arrived in Gqeberha a year ago.
“I continued to apply for corporate roles in Gqeberha and went for quite a few interviews, all unsuccessful for whatever reason — I was too expensive, overqualified, the contract had ended and the like. It basically forced me start a business of my own.
“I was so scared. I always had the stability of a permanent role with all the perks of medical aid, pension fund and leave days. But I have always been driven to forge my own career and be independent, something my mom has instilled in me.
“Friends of ours required some marketing assistance and before I even had a business card or company email address, they asked me to assist them. And that is how Tara Consulting started,” she said.
How old is your business?
Six to eight months old.
What is your core service?
Developing marketing and communications strategies aligned to your business objectives and executing highly successful, measurable campaigns and tactics.
What makes your business unique?
Tara Consulting bridges the gap for businesses who require marketing expertise but do not have the capacity to employ a full-time marketing manager or an advertising agency. I have nearly 20 years’ corporate marketing experience, and that is a rare find in this area.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
Start with identifying gaps in the marketplace and marrying it with your expertise. Know your customers’ needs and do market research before you do anything.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
My inhibitor was myself. I had to regain confidence in myself and my experience. Back yourself first and believe in what you have to offer.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Know your customer and potential customer; do your homework (market research); ask questions; put yourself out there; and always keep learning — read, read, read, keep abreast of trends and always try to further your knowledge as there are loads of free courses available to expand your knowledge
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
Marketing budgets are seen a luxury, and not a necessity. Previously all marketing spend was on marketing collateral (flyers, banners) which affected on the bottom line of any business. Now, with everything digital, you can track everything you do which measures ROI (return on investment).
Anyone can do social media marketing — yes, it’s partly correct because there’s a YouTube video on everything today. But putting together an insightful, strategic social media strategy to guide one’s social media activities requires insight and an experienced eye.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Trust yourself, break some rules, don’t be afraid to fail, ignore the naysayers, work like hell, and give something back (I stole this from Google).
How do you measure or define success in your business?
Happy clients and repeat business.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Never burn a professional bridge or working relationship; write everything down; pick up the phone and follow up with an email; and be authentic
What kind of advertising do you do?
Social media, word of mouth.
What is your company’s vision?
To be a female forward customer-centric marketing consultancy.
What is your target market?
Small to medium-sized businesses.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
Meeting incredible people who are so willing to help you build your business.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
There are no reasons why you should not be online in today’s business world. It’s free and easy to use.
How many people do you employ?
Just me 😊
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I would like to expand my clientele into other industries — identify two or three industries you would like to penetrate, find out who locally is involved, and contact them.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
I didn’t acquire funding for my business — I created a business profile, set-up my Facebook and used free online tools to assist my marketing efforts. I attended networking events that were advertised on social media.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Priority lists and being organised; being honest if you have made an error; and don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
Networking is probably the most important aspect of doing business in GQ. Learn the market before you start your business, GQ operates differently from other cities.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Passion, strategic thinking and bravery.
What do you say are the key traits of a successful employer?
Transparency, clearly set-out objectives and integrity.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Marketing is not a glamorous job — it’s hard work.
HeraldLIVE
LEARNING CURVE | Marketing pro started her own firm when jobs proved scarce
Image: Werner Hills
Gqeberha resident Amita Singh is the director of marketing and communications business Tara Consulting.
“I grew up in PE and went to school and studied here. I moved to Johannesburg in 2007 and furthered my career in marketing in various industries — tourism, hospitality, construction, ICT, finance and advertising for more than 18 years.
“Having my daughter during Covid-19 forced us to do some serious introspection on our lives, our lifestyles, our priorities and the way we wanted to raise our daughter.
“After much consideration and approval from hubby’s corporate banking role, it was approved we could work remotely.
This was before the mass return of people to their offices. We sold our house in September and arrived in Gqeberha a year ago.
“I continued to apply for corporate roles in Gqeberha and went for quite a few interviews, all unsuccessful for whatever reason — I was too expensive, overqualified, the contract had ended and the like. It basically forced me start a business of my own.
“I was so scared. I always had the stability of a permanent role with all the perks of medical aid, pension fund and leave days. But I have always been driven to forge my own career and be independent, something my mom has instilled in me.
“Friends of ours required some marketing assistance and before I even had a business card or company email address, they asked me to assist them. And that is how Tara Consulting started,” she said.
How old is your business?
Six to eight months old.
What is your core service?
Developing marketing and communications strategies aligned to your business objectives and executing highly successful, measurable campaigns and tactics.
What makes your business unique?
Tara Consulting bridges the gap for businesses who require marketing expertise but do not have the capacity to employ a full-time marketing manager or an advertising agency. I have nearly 20 years’ corporate marketing experience, and that is a rare find in this area.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
Start with identifying gaps in the marketplace and marrying it with your expertise. Know your customers’ needs and do market research before you do anything.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
My inhibitor was myself. I had to regain confidence in myself and my experience. Back yourself first and believe in what you have to offer.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Know your customer and potential customer; do your homework (market research); ask questions; put yourself out there; and always keep learning — read, read, read, keep abreast of trends and always try to further your knowledge as there are loads of free courses available to expand your knowledge
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
Marketing budgets are seen a luxury, and not a necessity. Previously all marketing spend was on marketing collateral (flyers, banners) which affected on the bottom line of any business. Now, with everything digital, you can track everything you do which measures ROI (return on investment).
Anyone can do social media marketing — yes, it’s partly correct because there’s a YouTube video on everything today. But putting together an insightful, strategic social media strategy to guide one’s social media activities requires insight and an experienced eye.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Trust yourself, break some rules, don’t be afraid to fail, ignore the naysayers, work like hell, and give something back (I stole this from Google).
How do you measure or define success in your business?
Happy clients and repeat business.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Never burn a professional bridge or working relationship; write everything down; pick up the phone and follow up with an email; and be authentic
What kind of advertising do you do?
Social media, word of mouth.
What is your company’s vision?
To be a female forward customer-centric marketing consultancy.
What is your target market?
Small to medium-sized businesses.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
Meeting incredible people who are so willing to help you build your business.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
There are no reasons why you should not be online in today’s business world. It’s free and easy to use.
How many people do you employ?
Just me 😊
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I would like to expand my clientele into other industries — identify two or three industries you would like to penetrate, find out who locally is involved, and contact them.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
I didn’t acquire funding for my business — I created a business profile, set-up my Facebook and used free online tools to assist my marketing efforts. I attended networking events that were advertised on social media.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Priority lists and being organised; being honest if you have made an error; and don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
Networking is probably the most important aspect of doing business in GQ. Learn the market before you start your business, GQ operates differently from other cities.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Passion, strategic thinking and bravery.
What do you say are the key traits of a successful employer?
Transparency, clearly set-out objectives and integrity.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Marketing is not a glamorous job — it’s hard work.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business