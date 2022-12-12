DG Incentives wins big at 2022 exporter awards

During the recent Exporter of the Year Awards 2022 held in the Eastern Cape, DG Incentives won the Best Service Provider to Exporters Award. The achievement was celebrated by the whole team, who were at the gala dinner when the announcement was made.

Since its inception in 1988, the company has seen many changes with the latest being the acquisition by DG Capital Group. Change brings opportunities, and through this, the company has been successful in sticking to its values and maintaining a key service offering to clients — being a service provider to mainly the automotive manufacturing industry.

“DG Incentives assists companies to receive maximum benefits from all government institutions, while they focus on manufacturing. The company aims to make the process hassle free with [its] experienced team and custom-built systems,” said Brenden Adriaanzen, director at DG Incentives.

With the recent acquisition by the DG Capital Group, the company can offer a complete start-to-finish solution, with services such as forex, freight, insurance and financing solutions. Click here for more information.

This article was paid for by DG Incentives.