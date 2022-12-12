LEARNING CURVE | Empowering small businesses, learners with skills development and training solutions
Sinazo Tundube, who owns African Enterprise Network (AEN), parent company to AEN Skills Academy and AEN Biz Online, was brought up in New Brighton by her grandparents, Dan and Rose Qeqe.
She attended Collegiate High for Girls and is a graduate of Rhodes University (BCom information systems) and Nelson Mandela University (Hons development studies)...
LEARNING CURVE | Empowering small businesses, learners with skills development and training solutions
Sinazo Tundube, who owns African Enterprise Network (AEN), parent company to AEN Skills Academy and AEN Biz Online, was brought up in New Brighton by her grandparents, Dan and Rose Qeqe.
She attended Collegiate High for Girls and is a graduate of Rhodes University (BCom information systems) and Nelson Mandela University (Hons development studies)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business