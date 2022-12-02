New BWA committee gears up to provide powerful platform

The newly elected committee of the Gqeberha Businesswoman’s Association (BWA) is poised to expand on the strides made in the last term, with the committee sharing a collective passion and commitment to making a tangible difference.
Lee-Anne Vasi, re-elected as chair of the BWA Gqeberha branch for a second consecutive term, said: “I am exceptionally pleased with the diverse skill set in the additions to the committee. I firmly believe their collective skills will enable efficient, impactful service to our members”.
When reflecting on projects and progress from the previous term, Vasi said: “Participation in the advocacy and lobbying initiatives vested in the office of the president of SA [Cyril Ramaphosa], has been significant in ensuring government and companies are held accountable for a minimum of 40% procurement spend to women-owned businesses.
“BWA has also formed valuable strategic alliances with organisations in the educational and retail sector, for Community CSI Projects aligned to the mandate of the organisation.
“These partnerships align to the goals of the BWA to include the voice of the young women in the boardroom, to build intellectual capital and enhance the personal development of women in general. This allows us to fulfil the philosophy of sowing and reaping.
“Our partners in turn receive support for their businesses in various forms.”
The BWA also successfully launched the Integrated Leadership Development Programme for female-owned businesses and women in corporate.
“The impact of the programme is already evident from the interim reports from the delegates, indicating positive change within their spheres of work and personally,” Vasi said.
Newly elected committee member Ncumisa Nodaka, MD of Ncumisa Chartered Accountants and Auditors, said: “I feel like this is my tribe. We all share a passion for empowering and developing African women — and when I say African women, I mean the Women of Africa.”
Jeannine Dickie, founder and owner of Hire Power Recruitment, reflected positively on the previous term and how her involvement in the BWA had affected her personally and professionally.
“The BWA has provided access to a powerful sisterhood of women, from whom I have learnt so much.
“We continue to take things to the next level with our projects and initiatives.”
The strategic theme for 2023 centres on “Embracing Holistic Womanhood”.
Within this context, the BWA’s engagement activities for the year aim to provide members with opportunities that nurture and empower women, physically, emotionally, intellectually, and spiritually.
