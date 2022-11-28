×

Business

LEARNING CURVE | Nikki’s cake events just the tonic

Gqeberha baker pairs her confectionery with gin, wine and coffee

Premium
By Catherine Richards - 28 November 2022

A Gqeberha resident has turned her passion for making cakes into a thriving business and recently added some cake and gin/wine/coffee events to the mix.

Nikki Foot thought of a novel way to get her small business, For the Love of Baking — Cakes by Nikki, out there by creating taste events at her home so people can try her cakes with gin/wine/coffee and become repeat customers...

