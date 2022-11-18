George company pioneers sustainable sanitation
Toilet paper made from sugarcane by-product is eco-friendly and helps tackle deforestation
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 November 2022
Using the dry, fibrous residue that remains after the extraction of juice from crushed sugarcane stalks, the Güdsheet toilet paper is at the forefront of sustainable innovation in sanitation.
Produced by Güdco, Güdsheet toilet paper is made using 60% sugarcane fibre and 40% FSC-approved wood pulp to ensure sustainable afforestation...
