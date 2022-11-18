×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

George company pioneers sustainable sanitation

Toilet paper made from sugarcane by-product is eco-friendly and helps tackle deforestation

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 November 2022

Using the dry, fibrous residue that remains after the extraction of juice from crushed sugarcane stalks, the Güdsheet toilet paper is at the forefront of sustainable innovation in sanitation.

Produced by Güdco, Güdsheet toilet paper is made using 60% sugarcane fibre and 40% FSC-approved wood pulp to ensure sustainable afforestation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read