Topi strives to make Boardwalk Hotel guests’ stay great
By Herald Reporter - 10 November 2022
With the Boardwalk Hotel at 100% occupancy, with conferences and two tour groups in-house, rooms division manager Topi Mkhonza says she is running on adrenalin.
The Alexandra-born 40-year-old has been a nomad for most of her life and joined the Boardwalk in July after a stint at Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun resort in Port Edward, where she was involved in the rooms division...
