Business

Komani-born businessman staying ahead of the game

Silulo Ulutho Technologies co-founder eyes move into e-commerce space

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 November 2022

Spotting trends and adapting is how Komani-born entrepreneur Luvuyo Rani has managed to keep ahead of the game in the competitive technology sector.

Rani co-founded Silulo Ulutho Technologies, a one-stop business and careers centre offering digital training and business, internet and printing services to township and rural communities. ..

