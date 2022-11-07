Goldberg & de Villiers: The law firm distinguished by almost a century of excellence

Since its inception in 1933, the tone was set to cement Goldberg & de Villiers as a leading law firm whose honest and client-focused approach was designed to serve the best interests of its clients.

The combination of trusted experience and modern flexibility makes Goldberg & de Villiers the choice for discerning clients, from one-man businesses to listed corporations.

The law firm’s employees are its biggest assets. Through their commitment and dedication, Goldberg & de Villiers is positioned to stand out from its competition.

The firm has five directors, five associates and two candidate attorneys, each bringing their distinct and expert legal knowledge.

The Property Law department, headed by Adri Ludorf and Tracey Watson-Gill, has extensive experience in the transfer of properties and registration of developments and development bonds on behalf of all the major financial institutions.

The Corporate and Commercial Law department, headed by Sandy Scholtz, provides a range of services relating to corporate and commercial transactions. The corporate and commercial attorneys combine legal expertise and market knowledge with a thorough understanding of their client’s businesses to deliver a pragmatic and cost-effective service.

The Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution department, headed by Herman Bekker and Kugen Pillay, provides a service in all methods of litigation, arbitration and mediation. The department advises clients on cost-effective business solutions by pursuit of or defending arbitration or litigation proceedings, or through alternative methods, such as mediation.

Bekker is a fellow of the Association of Arbitrators (Southern Africa) NPC. He has 30 years’ experience and the qualifications to facilitate and preside in administering the processes of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) Claims department specialises in personal injury law. You can rest assured your claim will be calculated correctly and submitted to the RAF in line with the applicable legislation.

The Financial Recoveries department, headed by Lester Harrop, specialises in the efficient recovery of monies owing to clients. Emphasis is placed on commercial viability for clients. This team handles all aspects of liquidation, insolvency and restructuring matters for a wide range of clients.

Headed by Tracey Mouton, the Labour Law department provides comprehensive services for companies of all sizes, including specialist and practical legal advice and guidance on labour law, industrial relations, CCMA and bargaining council and labour court matters.

In its commitment to providing holistic law solutions, Goldberg & de Villiers also offers a comprehensive service in estate planning and the administration of deceased estates and trusts, headed by Bardine Hall.

