LEARNING CURVE | Entrepreneurial spirit opens doors to successful decor business

When Tamlyn Long was a waitress, her friend’s mother, Carol Pearson, recognised an entrepreneurial spirit in her.
She was instrumental in helping Long get her first sewing machine and fabrics.
“She was also the one that directed me to Etsy, an American-based online shop for artisan makers and so my little doorstop shop began,” Long said.
Soon, her small business making soft furnishings to decorate doorways took off.
“I started as Tammy Tiger, named after my cat, but changed to Maud Creations in 2012 for a more professional feel.”
How old is your business?
Established in 2012, Maud Creations turned 10 years old in May this year.
What is your core service?
To provide beautiful and useful soft furnishings to decorate doorways.
Our doorstops look good and help to keep the doors open to enjoy the summer breeze.
Our draft stoppers (these are the sausages) help to keep the cold air and dust out, stopping it from blowing in under the door.
How did you manage your business during the pandemic?
Business boomed because of a massive boost in online shopping.
This was totally fantastic but the after-effects of the pandemic led to me closing my online stores this year in February.
The international shipping fees became too expensive and delivery was taking very long.
Our local online shop platform, Hello Pretty, also closed very recently.
Thankfully, I had already begun expanding by finding more and more local retail shops to supply.
What makes your business unique?
At Maud Creations, I enjoy helping clients find the perfect colours, textures and patterns of fabrics to match their home decor style.
I also enjoy making custom-length draft stoppers for snug fits along any length of doorway.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
The key to copying my business model is to just start.
If you have a penchant for making and have the raw materials to get started, just get making.
As you make and show people what you are doing, the amount of support you receive will be overwhelming.
Go with the flow because often what you intended takes on a whole new direction, the market will show you what it wants.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
The hardest part was getting the shipping costs down to a fine art.
For a while I had perfected this but I failed to keep up with the times and a goal is to get back into the online selling space again in the future.
In fact, if anyone reading this has an online platform, I’d love your help or advice.
I’ve also experienced some hiccups along the way with stocking local shops because often managing multiple consignment stores can be a bit tricky. I learn as I go.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
When people offer advice, write it down because it may not make sense today but later on you’ll see the value in the gems of wisdom people share and you’ll be ready to apply the ideas to your business.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
Time management is sometimes a challenge because it’s easy for me to get distracted by all the beautiful fabrics and totally neglect the admin side.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Don’t give up because each failure is a lesson.
How do you measure or define success in your business?
I define Maud Creations’ success by the amount of compliments and thanks I get for a well-made product.
I love to receive client photos of doorstops in doorways and will always post them to our social media.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Always give feedback, from start to finish.
Example. Am I cutting your fabric today? Am I sewing your doorstop today?
Am I mailing your doorstop or is it ready for collection this week?
What kind of advertising do you do?
The only advertising I do is on social media.
Basic posts on Facebook and Instagram are enjoyable because I work with such beautiful fabrics and just want to show the world.
What is your company’s vision?
My company’s vision is to decorate every doorway in the world.
What is your target market?
My target market is anyone that loves the welcome feeling of coming home.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
The highlights of running Maud Creations are meeting so many people and knowing that I’ve provided a product that they will love for years and years to come.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
I think it’s fundamental to show my doorstops in regular social media posts because each doorway is unique and I show you ideas on how to decorate your doorway with ease.
I love the comments and direct messages from customers.
How many people do you employ?
I’m still a one-woman show at the moment with occasional help with the sewing from my mom.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
My only plan at the moment is to put some time and effort into getting back online.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
Maud Creations is totally self-funded.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Ask for help when you’re not sure because it will save you from so much anxiety and push you past the times that you feel stuck.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
The advantage to running my business from Gqeberha is that we are all part of a close-knit community, because word of mouth is the best advertising that you can get.
The challenge, I find it difficult to compete in the worldwide sector because of shipping my products from SA.
What are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
A good product, a willingness to learn and oodles of tenacity.
What are the key traits of a successful employer?
To be supportive, humble and ready to learn from your employees too.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
I wish people knew that handmade products are truly made with love and often superior to mass-produced things.
They will last longer and customer service will always be a “maker’s” priority.
HeraldLIVE
LEARNING CURVE | Entrepreneurial spirit opens doors to successful decor business
Tamlyn Long on a mission to decorate doorways with soft furnishings
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
