Business

Komani businessman on the ride of a lifetime

Motor industry is in the blood of Kelston Chery sales manager Tunga Mushakwe

By Herald Reporter - 04 November 2022

With an insatiable appetite for knowledge, life is one long learning experience for Komani entrepreneur and businessman Tunga Mushakwe.

However, it is his need to sell that has steered him towards a career as a sales manager in the competitive motor industry...

