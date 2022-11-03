Business Event Awards winners recognised at gala dinner

The winners of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards across nine categories were announced at a gala dinner at the Boardwalk Convention Centre.
After months of sifting through hundreds of entries for the second instalment of the awards, the committee finally recognised and rewarded the winners on Tuesday night.
As each winner walked away with prizes from the awards’ sponsor partners, the finalists each received a certificate of recognition for making it to the top three.
Overall Events was named the event organiser of the year, beating the Women in Business Foundation and CRC Communications.
The behind-the-scenes award was bagged by Adhoc Productions, which competed against PeriExpo and GoSeeDo, while Petronella Craft Foods and Catering bagged the food and beverage award against Executive Caterers and Von Ice The Bar Experience.
Competing against the PE St George’s Club and Hospitality Consult Group, The Beach Hotel came out tops in the small venue category, while Running Waters bagged the medium-to-large venue award, beating the NMU Madibaz Sports Centre and Radisson Blu Hotel.
Kingfisher FM’s Gareth Burley won the MC of the year race against Roland Gaspar and Jonathan Najoe, while illusionist Brendon Peel won in the entertainer category against Gino Fabbri and Defying Gravity Productions.
“I am so blessed and honoured to be nominated for the award in the first place,” Peel said.
“Over and above this, it was a blessing to be hand-picked as a finalist for the award of entertainer of the year 2022, especially among some really top-tier performers.
“But to actually win the award is absolutely amazing — it means the world to me that all my hard work and efforts are being noticed and even rewarded.
“It pushes me to want to keep pushing myself to do even bigger and better things.”
In the newcomer category, PR and marketing agency Molo Mhambi Relations took the prize from fellow finalists Dikane Consulting and Boast Events, while LX Events beat Magnetic Storm and Centrestage to claim the survivor award.
Molo Mhambi Relations founder Mandisa Magwaxaza founded her agency just before SA went under lockdown.
“In our category, everybody was so strong,” Magwaxaza said.
“Boast Events does incredible work about the Bay for corporate clients and Dikane Consulting is so purpose-driven about creating business communities within the township economy.
“So, recognising and acknowledging their contribution is really important to me.
“For us at Molo Mhambi, this really is a newcomer award because this was our first big corporate event.
“We are really honoured to be chosen because I do believe that what we stand for — combining tourism and business events to amplify the benefits for the city — [can help us] achieve so much in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“This award is a boost and motivation for what is to come next.
“We’re working hard and hoping to dazzle the 2023 calendar with amazing corporate events that drive more tourism to the city.”
Each winner won a Veldskoen Shoes and Plakkies voucher and a stay at one of Sun International’s properties across the country or No5 by Mantis in Gqeberha or Casa Mia Health Spa and Guest House.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Event Awards debuted in 2019 with the aim of highlighting the city’s corporate event offering.
Co-founder Melissa Palmer said the awards, with a specific focus on business events, were established after the founders realised that large corporate events in SA were often hosted in bigger cities such as Johannesburg and Cape Town.
“What we also noticed is that when large events came to our city, they made use of external service providers and brought in their own suppliers, which meant we still missed out on the income that was generated from those events.
“We want to showcase nationally and internationally that Nelson Mandela Bay has everything that is needed to run a successful, amazing event, no matter how big or small,” Palmer said.
Business Event Awards winners recognised at gala dinner
Nine categories highlight corporate function industry in Bay
Image: Supplied
