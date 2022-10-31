Falling costs make solar power a viable investment for your business
The key to the survival of our world can be summed up in one word: sustainability.
Sustainability is defined as meeting the needs of the current generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
Solar energy is the perfect definition of sustainability, because the sun’s energy is one of the few resources on earth that can be used indefinitely without it ever running out.
However, over 80% of SA’s energy is produced from coal-fired power stations. Eskom’s ageing coal-fired generation facilities, the higher-than-inflation electricity price increases, as well as more frequent load-shedding hints towards an unsustainable coal-driven power economy.
Not only is coal a non-renewable resource, but it is also the world’s largest producer of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, the largest contributor towards global warming. SA’s heavy reliance on coal makes it the world’s 14th largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Our climate change efforts have been criticised on the global stage due to our continued heavy reliance on coal.
However, there is hope for the future in the form of renewable energy sources like solar. The African continent is blessed with some of the longest hours of sunshine on the planet. SA’s latitude and weather conditions make it one of the best places on earth to generate power using solar energy.
The improved affordability of solar PV panels and other tech has allowed the cost of optimised solar PV and battery storage systems to drop below that of grid power.
The price of solar systems has also decreased over the years due to advances in technology and quantity of scale. Consequently, the payback period for solar has improved, resulting in large-scale commercial adoption by businesses who now consider it a viable financial investment.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcements brought sweeping changes to the legislation process and simplified the lengthy process of applying for a generation license, allowing private generation up to 100MW. This has paved the way for many potential renewable energy projects to materialise in the near future.
“The opportunities presented by the liberation of the South African electricity market, from an inefficient, corrupt, state-owned, monopoly electricity environment to a broader base of independent power producers, is probably one of the best electricity opportunities in the world since the second world war, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” says Terry Billson, CEO of Genergy, an affordable solar PV solutions company based in Gqeberha.
