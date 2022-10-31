Falling costs make solar power a viable investment for your business

The key to the survival of our world can be summed up in one word: sustainability.

Sustainability is defined as meeting the needs of the current generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Solar energy is the perfect definition of sustainability, because the sun’s energy is one of the few resources on earth that can be used indefinitely without it ever running out.

However, over 80% of SA’s energy is produced from coal-fired power stations. Eskom’s ageing coal-fired generation facilities, the higher-than-inflation electricity price increases, as well as more frequent load-shedding hints towards an unsustainable coal-driven power economy.

Not only is coal a non-renewable resource, but it is also the world’s largest producer of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, the largest contributor towards global warming. SA’s heavy reliance on coal makes it the world’s 14th largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Our climate change efforts have been criticised on the global stage due to our continued heavy reliance on coal.

However, there is hope for the future in the form of renewable energy sources like solar. The African continent is blessed with some of the longest hours of sunshine on the planet. SA’s latitude and weather conditions make it one of the best places on earth to generate power using solar energy.