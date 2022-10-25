×

Business

Kariega bodyshop merges with Kelston Motor Group

Business owner Lenro Stoltz now poised to take company to the next level

By Herald Reporter - 25 October 2022

Kariega businessman Lenro Stoltz is poised to take his auto repair company to the next level after entering into a merger with the Eastern Cape-based Kelston Motor Group.

What started out as Prestige Auto Body Repairers under Stoltz and his late father in 1991 officially became Kelston Motor Body Repairers on October 1...

