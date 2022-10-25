Kariega bodyshop merges with Kelston Motor Group
Business owner Lenro Stoltz now poised to take company to the next level
By Herald Reporter - 25 October 2022
Kariega businessman Lenro Stoltz is poised to take his auto repair company to the next level after entering into a merger with the Eastern Cape-based Kelston Motor Group.
What started out as Prestige Auto Body Repairers under Stoltz and his late father in 1991 officially became Kelston Motor Body Repairers on October 1...
Kariega bodyshop merges with Kelston Motor Group
Business owner Lenro Stoltz now poised to take company to the next level
Kariega businessman Lenro Stoltz is poised to take his auto repair company to the next level after entering into a merger with the Eastern Cape-based Kelston Motor Group.
What started out as Prestige Auto Body Repairers under Stoltz and his late father in 1991 officially became Kelston Motor Body Repairers on October 1...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business