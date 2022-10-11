Transnet, unions still in wage talks
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 October 2022
The costly ports strike is set to continue as Transnet and the unions have yet to reach an agreement.
Talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration dragged into the early hours of Tuesday, with the latest round set to continue on Wednesday...
Transnet, unions still in wage talks
The costly ports strike is set to continue as Transnet and the unions have yet to reach an agreement.
Talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration dragged into the early hours of Tuesday, with the latest round set to continue on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Multimedia
Business
Business
Business