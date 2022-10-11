×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Transnet, unions still in wage talks

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 October 2022

The costly ports strike is set to continue as Transnet and the unions have yet to reach an agreement.

Talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration dragged into the early hours of Tuesday, with the latest round set to continue on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read