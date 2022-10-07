Nelson Mandela Bay manufacturer unveils hi-tech salt harvester
ROVD Engineering makes mega-machine for Botswana client
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 October 2022
Coming in at 50 tonnes, with 20,000KW under the hood and military tank treads to get it moving at a trundling 5km an hour, all adorned in a bright bumblebee yellow, the latest ROVD Engineering salt harvester was unveiled at the company’s factory on Wednesday.
This was to the joy of representatives of its Botswana-based patron, Botswana Ash, which facilitated a R14m deal for the new machine...
