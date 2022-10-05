Students receive certificates from joint skills development initiative
By Tshepiso Mametela - 05 October 2022
To promote participation in the employment sector in the city, an education initiative of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and the Eastcape Training Centre (ETC) culminated in an awards ceremony at the NMU Business School in Summerstrand last week.
Twenty students who form part of a retrenchment assistant programme offered through the joint venture excitedly took to the stage to receive academic recognition certificates on Friday...
Students receive certificates from joint skills development initiative
To promote participation in the employment sector in the city, an education initiative of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and the Eastcape Training Centre (ETC) culminated in an awards ceremony at the NMU Business School in Summerstrand last week.
Twenty students who form part of a retrenchment assistant programme offered through the joint venture excitedly took to the stage to receive academic recognition certificates on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business