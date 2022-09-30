Innovative tech entrepreneurs receive business recognition
Three Bay Innovation Hub clients receive top commendations
Eastern Cape entrepreneurs are breaking new ground in the local information communication technology (ICT) space after scooping prestigious prizes at the 2022 Enterprise Development Awards.
This has seen three Nelson Mandela Bay Innovation Hub (iHub) clients receiving top business presentation commendations at the first Tech Entrepreneurship Xperience (TEX) in Cape Town on September 15...
