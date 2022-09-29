×

Business

Excitement builds for Exporter of the Year Awards

Eastern Cape members look forward to gala evening celebration

By Herald Reporter - 29 September 2022

Who will take the coveted title of Exporters Eastern Cape’s Exporter of the Year for 2022?

With just more than three weeks to go before the gala event on October 21 at The Boardwalk International Convention Centre in Gqeberha, excitement is building to see which company will walk away with the top accolade...

