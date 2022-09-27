Scribante Group celebrates over 80 years of service excellence

Scribante Concrete is a full-service, ready-mix concrete producer with experience in commercial, industrial, renewable, civil, residential and agricultural projects throughout SA.
They run a national fleet of over 140 trucks which can relocate to wherever the client project is. They also offer mobile services which are set up within two days, and transport bulk cement in mobile tankers countrywide.
Scribante Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in the concrete industry while leading the following divisions:
Supacrush
Supacrush was founded in 2007. Mark Pledger is the MD and partner of the three fixed-stone producing quarries, namely: Rietkuil Quarry in St Albans, Zwartenbosch Quarry in Humansdorp and Potgieter Quarry near Kenton-on Sea. Supacrush offers mobile crushing plants countrywide and focuses on contract crushing and supplying large volumes of aggregate for road construction.
FAW Eastern Cape
With Scribante Concrete managing 140 mixer trucks, FAW approached the Scribante Group to take over their Eastern Cape dealership in Gqeberha. The group have aligned themselves with the quality FAW truck brand.
FAW Trucks Eastern Cape is situated at their Rietkuil Quarry in St Albans. It is a full-service dealership offering quality trucks for sale and parts expertise.
Scribante subscribes to the FAW vision of “total customer satisfaction” while providing SA businesses with durable and affordable commercial vehicles and long-term service plans and 24-hour support. The directors of FAW Eastern Cape are Aldo, Silvio and Francesca Scribante (Celso's daughter). Francesca also heads the Scribante Group's marketing division.
Kolbe Blocks
Established three years ago, Kolbe Blocks are manufacturers of cement-based products which include blocks, stocks, maxi’s, and commercial and residential pavers, supplying to the Eastern Cape. The MD is Eric Fouche.
Scuderia Scribante (how they play)
As a professional family racing sports team, an activity which was initiated by Aldo Scribante senior, Celso, Aldo and Silvio race in their Lamborghini Huracán Evo GT3 cars.
On the four-legged racing front Leandro Scribante has taken over the Scuderia stables, which hosts the horses he breeds in KwaZulu-Natal.
This article was paid for by Scribante.
Scribante Group celebrates over 80 years of service excellence
The family-owned business provides a range of services including construction, infrastructure development, bulk earthworks, plant hire and transporting abnormal loads countrywide
Image: Supplied/Scribante
After businessman Aldo Scribante senior sailed from Italy to SA in 1937 to join his brother Franco, it was not long before he was at the forefront of establishing one of the longest-lasting family-owned construction companies in SA.
To this day, the Scribante Group has remained a family joint venture with a history of many successful achievements.
The success of the business is due to hard work, sound financial practices and leading from the front. This recipe has contributed to the continual growth Scribante has recorded to date.
The company stands by its values: family, trust, excellence, leadership, efficiency, teamwork and perseverance. It is able to compete on equal terms with any of its competitors in any region in SA.
Celso Scribante, the son of Aldo Scribante senior, and who is known as “Mr C” in the workplace, is a strong leader, a GT3 racing driver and father, and an inspiration to all involved at his company.
He has been working at Scribante since he was 20, having joined the company in 1964, and has 58 years of industry experience. At the age of 78, despite fighting stage 4 colon cancer, he is involved in the family business and is on site every morning.
Aldo Scribante, Celso's eldest son, has taken over the reins on the construction side and is the MD of Scribante Construction.
Scribante Construction is known for their practical services including:
Scribante Concrete
The Scribante Group's head office is situated in North End Sydenham, Gqeberha. Here you will find Scribante Concrete, which began operations in 1999, having started off with one Foden ready-mix truck.
Silvio Scribante (Celso's youngest son) is the MD of Scribante Concrete, which is now proud to be one of the largest family-owned ready-mix concrete suppliers in SA.
Scribante Concrete is a full-service, ready-mix concrete producer with experience in commercial, industrial, renewable, civil, residential and agricultural projects throughout SA.
They run a national fleet of over 140 trucks which can relocate to wherever the client project is. They also offer mobile services which are set up within two days, and transport bulk cement in mobile tankers countrywide.
Scribante Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in the concrete industry while leading the following divisions:
Supacrush
Supacrush was founded in 2007. Mark Pledger is the MD and partner of the three fixed-stone producing quarries, namely: Rietkuil Quarry in St Albans, Zwartenbosch Quarry in Humansdorp and Potgieter Quarry near Kenton-on Sea. Supacrush offers mobile crushing plants countrywide and focuses on contract crushing and supplying large volumes of aggregate for road construction.
FAW Eastern Cape
With Scribante Concrete managing 140 mixer trucks, FAW approached the Scribante Group to take over their Eastern Cape dealership in Gqeberha. The group have aligned themselves with the quality FAW truck brand.
FAW Trucks Eastern Cape is situated at their Rietkuil Quarry in St Albans. It is a full-service dealership offering quality trucks for sale and parts expertise.
Scribante subscribes to the FAW vision of “total customer satisfaction” while providing SA businesses with durable and affordable commercial vehicles and long-term service plans and 24-hour support. The directors of FAW Eastern Cape are Aldo, Silvio and Francesca Scribante (Celso's daughter). Francesca also heads the Scribante Group's marketing division.
Kolbe Blocks
Established three years ago, Kolbe Blocks are manufacturers of cement-based products which include blocks, stocks, maxi’s, and commercial and residential pavers, supplying to the Eastern Cape. The MD is Eric Fouche.
Scuderia Scribante (how they play)
As a professional family racing sports team, an activity which was initiated by Aldo Scribante senior, Celso, Aldo and Silvio race in their Lamborghini Huracán Evo GT3 cars.
On the four-legged racing front Leandro Scribante has taken over the Scuderia stables, which hosts the horses he breeds in KwaZulu-Natal.
This article was paid for by Scribante.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business