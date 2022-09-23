New Checkers FreshX creates hundreds of jobs in Nelson Mandela Bay
And more in pipeline with distribution centre planned after innovative supermarket opens at Boardwalk Mall
Premium 23 September 2022
Fresh produce, an innovative shopping experience and hundreds of jobs — these are just three of the ingredients the Shoprite Group believes will serve up a winning recipe for customers at its new Checkers FreshX supermarket at the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha.
Shoprite Group international CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the new supermarket — the only one of its kind in the province — had provided more than 300 jobs for locals, with more expected in the future as a distribution centre was also in the pipeline ...
