×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

LEARNING CURVE | Nelson Mandela Bay accounting venture is crunching the right numbers

By Herald Reporter - 12 September 2022

Starting out during the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Audax Consulting has started to flourish under Eugene Bonthuys.

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read