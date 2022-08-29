LEARNING CURVE | Helping couples take stress out of planning a wedding

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?
I have been involved with photography since high school days, going on to study it and work in the industry for many years.
In 1998, I took a position at a publishing company where I was introduced to the magazine industry and a few years later I moved to an ad agency which then evolved to produce many different magazines.
I was still very involved with wedding photography as a sideline at the time and found that there was a need for a regular bridal magazine which would help put engaged couples in contact with local service providers in the Eastern Cape area.
This inspired us to create Wedding & Function magazine in 2004 and in 2016 I bought over the provincial franchise for the brand.
What is the name of your business?
I own Wild Aloe Publishing and publish the Wedding & Function Eastern Cape & Garden Route magazine.
How old is your business?
The Wedding & Function Brand turns 18 this year and I have owned the regional franchise for the past six years.
What is your core service?
I produce a wedding magazine which is focused on promoting provincial service providers to local engaged couples.
What makes your business unique?
To the best of our knowledge, I have the only printed free issue bridal magazine in the country.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
There had been a con artist in East London with the same first name as me who had taken the industry for a ride a year or so before.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Always stay innovative and true to the reason you started your business in the first place.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
I service the events industry which is coming out of a pandemic and many key players are still suffering the after effects.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Never lose sight of your passion.
How do you measure or define success in your business?
The number of long-term clients I have — some of whom have been with me from the very beginning 18 years ago.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Always putting my clients’ needs first and evolving to constantly offer them more ways of reaching their target market.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Our brand is highly visible via our distribution sites, we attend as many wedding events as possible and I promote my magazine via Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
What is your company’s vision?
To bring my clients and their target market together.
What is your target market?
Any wedding industry service provider who wishes to effectively broaden the reach of their business.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
The highlights are always letting clients know that they have placed in our regular Top Service Provider surveys, letting couples know that they have placed in our Feature Couple articles, letting couples know that they have won a lucky draw prize and the look on a couple’s face at a wedding event when they realise I have a copy of the latest issue for them as they have collected the last few.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
Social media is a great tool for instant promotions, but nothing beats having a copy of the magazine in your hand.
How many people do you employ?
I am a one-man business.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I expanded by incorporating the Garden Route area into my Eastern Cape publication during Covid. I now intend to grow the magazine in both areas during the months ahead.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Take every challenge head on, stay positive and find a way through the problem.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
My Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and Garden Route clients can be proud that they are leading the way on a national level after Covid.
I have witnessed their resilience and support for each other in the worst of times and am glad to be associated with them.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Never give up — if things aren’t panning out the way you had hoped, rethink the way you are doing it and find a better way.
Stay innovative and always evolve and maintain good relationships with others in the industry, regardless of whether they are clients or not.
What, in your view, are the key traits of a successful employer?
Build your employees up, lead by example and provide a product or service that they can get behind and believe in.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Our brand will help take the stress out of planning a wedding.
HeraldLIVE
LEARNING CURVE | Helping couples take stress out of planning a wedding
Darren John publishes magazine which puts marriage hopefuls in contact with service providers
Image: Supplied
Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?
I have been involved with photography since high school days, going on to study it and work in the industry for many years.
In 1998, I took a position at a publishing company where I was introduced to the magazine industry and a few years later I moved to an ad agency which then evolved to produce many different magazines.
I was still very involved with wedding photography as a sideline at the time and found that there was a need for a regular bridal magazine which would help put engaged couples in contact with local service providers in the Eastern Cape area.
This inspired us to create Wedding & Function magazine in 2004 and in 2016 I bought over the provincial franchise for the brand.
What is the name of your business?
I own Wild Aloe Publishing and publish the Wedding & Function Eastern Cape & Garden Route magazine.
How old is your business?
The Wedding & Function Brand turns 18 this year and I have owned the regional franchise for the past six years.
What is your core service?
I produce a wedding magazine which is focused on promoting provincial service providers to local engaged couples.
What makes your business unique?
To the best of our knowledge, I have the only printed free issue bridal magazine in the country.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
There had been a con artist in East London with the same first name as me who had taken the industry for a ride a year or so before.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Always stay innovative and true to the reason you started your business in the first place.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?
I service the events industry which is coming out of a pandemic and many key players are still suffering the after effects.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Never lose sight of your passion.
How do you measure or define success in your business?
The number of long-term clients I have — some of whom have been with me from the very beginning 18 years ago.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Always putting my clients’ needs first and evolving to constantly offer them more ways of reaching their target market.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Our brand is highly visible via our distribution sites, we attend as many wedding events as possible and I promote my magazine via Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
What is your company’s vision?
To bring my clients and their target market together.
What is your target market?
Any wedding industry service provider who wishes to effectively broaden the reach of their business.
What have some of your highlights been in running your business?
The highlights are always letting clients know that they have placed in our regular Top Service Provider surveys, letting couples know that they have placed in our Feature Couple articles, letting couples know that they have won a lucky draw prize and the look on a couple’s face at a wedding event when they realise I have a copy of the latest issue for them as they have collected the last few.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
Social media is a great tool for instant promotions, but nothing beats having a copy of the magazine in your hand.
How many people do you employ?
I am a one-man business.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I expanded by incorporating the Garden Route area into my Eastern Cape publication during Covid. I now intend to grow the magazine in both areas during the months ahead.
What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?
Take every challenge head on, stay positive and find a way through the problem.
What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?
My Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and Garden Route clients can be proud that they are leading the way on a national level after Covid.
I have witnessed their resilience and support for each other in the worst of times and am glad to be associated with them.
What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
Never give up — if things aren’t panning out the way you had hoped, rethink the way you are doing it and find a better way.
Stay innovative and always evolve and maintain good relationships with others in the industry, regardless of whether they are clients or not.
What, in your view, are the key traits of a successful employer?
Build your employees up, lead by example and provide a product or service that they can get behind and believe in.
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
Our brand will help take the stress out of planning a wedding.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business