×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

VWSA head Cisek returning to Germany

New chair Biene will be first woman MD for SA division

By Herald Reporter - 25 August 2022

VWSA chair and MD Dr Robert Cisek will vacate his position on October 31 and be replaced with Martina Biene.

She will be VWSA’s first woman MD...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne

Most Read