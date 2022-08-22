LEARNING CURVE | En pointe in spreading love of dance

How do you measure or define success in your business?
The biggest way I measure my success as a dance teacher is seeing the smiles on my dancers’ faces after they have completed an examination or competition piece.
It’s not always about the results — it’s “have they had fun?”
It’s the joy, dedication and commitment they show when they come to ballet every lesson.
It’s receiving the little messages from families thanking me for providing a safe and happy space for their dancer to shine and grow.
What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Showing encouragement, kindness and enthusiasm.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Word of mouth and social media.
What is your business’s vision?
My goal is to instil a great love of dance in my students while inspiring self-confidence, discipline and respect for the performing arts.
What is your target market?
The Ballet Conservatory offers classes from four years old in our pre-primary class right up to advanced classes with my seniors, who are 18.
What have some of the highlights been in running your business?
Dance has opened so many doors for me. I have been involved in the Friendly City Youth Ballet productions as a ballet repetiteur since 2007.
I was offered the opportunity to train local dancers from various ballet studios for their participation in the Imperial Russian Ballet Touring Company on two occasions.
It has also blessed me with many opportunities to choreograph musical productions and dance items for various schools and societies in and around Gqeberha.
The biggest highlight, though, has been witnessing the growth of my studio over the years.
I always get excited when a new little dancer is enrolled and becomes part of our ballet family.
How important is social media and an online presence for your business?
It does have an impact. Followers get to know a little bit more about my studio and they get to celebrate my dancers’ successes with them.
How many people do you employ?
It’s just me. However, last year I partnered with another registered ballet teacher who has her qualifications in Progressive Ballet Technique (a programme developed by Marie Walton-Mahon in Australia to help students advance in all dance forms by training muscle memory) and she takes my senior students for these classes once a week.
Our plan is to introduce a junior PBT class soon.
Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?
I don’t have any plans to expand at this stage, though my dream is to be able to build my own studio space in the not-so-distant future.
How did you acquire funding for the business?
I didn’t receive any outside funding, however I saved really hard while I was studying for my teachers’ qualification.
Once I had students enrolled, and classes up and running, the costs of running my studio were covered.
What would you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?
For me personally — be humble and learn; avoid the drama; and REST!
What do you wish people knew about your industry?
We need to appreciate that the heart of a dancer is born into many different bodies and the love of dance can take on many different styles.
We don’t all need to compete and achieve the highest results, we do it simply for the enjoyment and for self-fulfilment.
Though ballet is an art form, it is also a sport.
Dancers have to work hard to train their bodies, which they spend hours doing.
It is very physical and demanding.
I would love for our society to encourage and accept the growth of boys doing ballet.
It would be great to see more boys at the ballet barre.
Ballet encompasses the “dancer dream”, and continues to resonate in the hearts and minds of little dancers, and I’m proud to be part of that dream.
LEARNING CURVE | En pointe in spreading love of dance
Siobhan Day’s studio teaches fundamentals of classical ballet in a safe and happy space
Siobhan Day started her own ballet school, The Ballet Conservatory, six years ago.
The Gqeberha resident has had a love for dance since she was a little girl.
“I started classical ballet at the age of four, and my love and passion for it has continued to be a big part of my life,” Day said.
“After graduating as a foundation phase teacher in 2011, I decided to further my studies.
“However, on a slightly different path when I decided to combine my passion for teaching and love of dance.
“While working full time, I studied and trained through the Royal Academy of Dance for two years, and then obtained my RAD teachers’ qualification in 2015 and opened my own studio the following year,” she said.
What is your core service?
Teaching students the fundamentals of classical ballet.
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
First and foremost, you would need to have dance experience.
With RAD, you need to have passed your Intermediate Ballet Examination as a prerequisite to studying for your teachers’ qualification.
As your students are mostly children, you’ll also need to have some pedagogical knowledge to teach them correctly and safely.
Running a dance studio is not an easy task.
You need to be able to attract new students and keep them motivated, and establish a reputation you can be proud of.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?
Experience. There are so many wonderful dance studios all around Gqeberha, so opening another one was an extremely daunting task.
I also questioned how successful I would be in running a studio while being a fully employed, dedicated schoolteacher.
Over time and with experience the juggling has got easier.
Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Don’t be afraid to chase your dreams. There will be hard days and times when you feel like giving up, but focus on the positives and rewards.
What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day operations and your particular industry?
At the moment, load-shedding has been a difficult challenge to work around.
Most of my senior classes run into the early evenings when we rely on power and so we have had to adapt to sometimes having to dance in the dark or by small portable lights — load-shedding has certainly kept us on our toes.
Another challenge, though not huge, has been to work around my students’ other extramural timetables to ensure they don’t miss class.
Children are very busy these days.
What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?
Stay positive, focused and believe in yourself.
