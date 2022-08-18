Moeng promoted to plant manager at Continental Tyre SA
By Herald Reporter - 18 August 2022
Ramoabi Moeng has been appointed as plant manager at Continental Tyre SA.
The promotion has been made a year after he was appointed as deputy plant manager at the Gqeberha facility...
