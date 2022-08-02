Telkom reports profit pressure as inflation and competition boil
Core profit fell 15.2% in the group's quarter to end-June, but subscriber numbers picked up and its fibre interests showed strength
Premium
By Karl Gernetzky - 02 August 2022
SA's third-biggest mobile operator has flagged a more than double-digit fall in core profit for its first quarter to end-June, feeling continued pressure from its legacy fixed-line business, but also from hotter inflation and competition.
Group revenue fell 3.2% to R10.28bn to end-June, Telkom said on Tuesday, with core profit falling 15.2% to R2.33bn, and its fixed-line voice revenue by almost a fifth...
Telkom reports profit pressure as inflation and competition boil
Core profit fell 15.2% in the group's quarter to end-June, but subscriber numbers picked up and its fibre interests showed strength
SA's third-biggest mobile operator has flagged a more than double-digit fall in core profit for its first quarter to end-June, feeling continued pressure from its legacy fixed-line business, but also from hotter inflation and competition.
Group revenue fell 3.2% to R10.28bn to end-June, Telkom said on Tuesday, with core profit falling 15.2% to R2.33bn, and its fixed-line voice revenue by almost a fifth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business