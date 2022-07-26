×

Business

Pick n Pay reports leap in sales but warns of rising inflation

In SA, Pick n Pay noted like-for-like sales growth of 8.3%, above internal inflation of 5%

By Katharine Child - 26 July 2022

Pick n Pay has reported double-digit growth for the first 18 weeks of its financial year, when it was able to keep store price rises below consumer inflation. However, it expects that to worsen.

Sales rose 10.7% in the 18-weeks trading to July 3, the group said in a trading update, with sales in SA up 10.5%, reflecting both volumes and price growth. ..

