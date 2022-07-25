Higher fuel prices boost Sasol as it beats sales guidance
Chemicals and energy group says it benefited from improved demand in its year to end-June, but expects more volatility

By Karl Gernetzky - 25 July 2022
Chemicals and energy group Sasol says improved demand and operational improvements helped it beat its guidance for liquid fuel sales in its 2022 year, but it has recently seen some tapering off in demand amid record prices at the pump.
In a production update for its year to end-June, the group said it sold 55.2-million barrels of liquid fuels, having guided as much as 54-million, also benefiting from improved performance at its Secunda operation during its second half...
