Business

Events industry awards back

Top performers and survivors to be honoured after two difficult years

By Zamandulo Malonde - 20 July 2022

Nearly three years since the inaugural event, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Events Awards are back to honour the city’s best in the business event industry.

After two years of challenges that hit the events industry hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards return with a reworked list of categories and an additional award meant to recognise companies which  displayed resilience in the face of adversity...

