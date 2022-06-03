Gqeberha medium-voltage manufacturer partners with global producer

Agreement will see Eya Bantu Switchgear’s locally made products replacing those now imported from India

By Tshepiso Mametela -

A new partnership between a global energy management company, Schneider Electric, and a Gqeberha firm, Eya Bantu Switchgear, will see the launch of new locally produced PIX Easy Switchgear products in the Eastern Cape.



The air-insulated medium-voltage switchgear was unveiled at Eya Bantu’s manufacturing plant in Fairview on Thursday...