Gqeberha medium-voltage manufacturer partners with global producer
Agreement will see Eya Bantu Switchgear’s locally made products replacing those now imported from India
A new partnership between a global energy management company, Schneider Electric, and a Gqeberha firm, Eya Bantu Switchgear, will see the launch of new locally produced PIX Easy Switchgear products in the Eastern Cape.
The air-insulated medium-voltage switchgear was unveiled at Eya Bantu’s manufacturing plant in Fairview on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.