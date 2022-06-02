B&E Conference Centre rebuilds and rebrands after Covid rampage

It was March 2020 and business was booming. If you walked into the B&E Conference Centre, each venue was filled with the sound of facilitators teaching, discussions among delegates, tenants greeting each other, and a vibrant coffee shop.

There was a hum in the air and it sounded like the buzz of a working bee trying to collect nectar from every blooming flower. The company couldn’t wait to get into 2020 — the year deemed as “Twenty Plenty”.

However, when President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke and declared a national state of disaster because of Covid-19, it all came crashing down. The B&E Conference Centre's business, whose main success was to place as many people into a room as possible, was crushed by the lockdown.

Covid-19 hits SA

Going from a bustling business in March to a white elephant in April was a terrifying experience. Overnight the business turned and what it usually did to generate an income to feed employees suddenly became illegal.

Lockdown was extended and it became apparent that the company had to establish alternative ways of making money. At this stage, 15 employees were relying on the B&E Conference Centre to support them. The company was successfully granted the state’s UIF Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funding, which alleviated the pressure.

Like many companies in SA and around the world, the B&E Conference Centre adapted and became a personal protective equipment (PPE) company. The company adopted a business model of including PPE in daily conference packages where you received a pack of gloves, three face masks, a visor, a thermometer and sanitiser.

When this ran its course, the company ventured into supplying safe and Covid-friendly communion cups for churches, and became a larger sanitiser supplier to various clients. The B&E Conference Centre workforce stepped out of their comfort zone to get through the stressful pandemic.

During this time of reinvention, many competitors closed their doors, and B&E Conference Centre empathised as it could have faced the same fate.

When December 2020 came, the toughest business decision had to be made — to close the East London branch and retrench employees. The news was devastating, but it had to be done to have some way of surviving the pandemic.

That was a difficult Christmas period for everyone. With little to no spare money for holidays or gifts, most spent their time at home, locked down and with hardly any wine left.