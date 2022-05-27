Flooring specialists Technical Finishes open new store in NMB

Established SA flooring supplier Technical Finishes is proud to announce the opening of its newest regional branch in Gqeberha. The company is a leading manufacturer of tailor-made epoxy and polyurethane flooring solutions for the industrial, commercial and residential flooring markets.

The company is situated on 232 Commercial Road.

With more than 30 years’ in business and with existing branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, the team at Technical Finishes are excited to be expanding their operations into the Eastern Cape and invite all interested parties to view their range of products and meet them to discuss their custom flooring needs.

Technical Finishes offers specialist flooring solutions through a variety of products that have been designed to withstand the conditions found in a range of industrial and commercial environments.

In addition to customised product development, Technical Finishes flooring products include thin film, durable epoxy and polyurethane coatings as well as high-performance, heavy-duty systems ranging from 1-2mm chemical resistant epoxy linings and 6-9mm polyurethane screeds.

These products each serve a range of industries requiring flooring designed to withstand the demands of high foot traffic, heavy machinery, chemical wear and extreme or corrosive environments.