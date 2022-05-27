Flooring specialists Technical Finishes open new store in NMB
The company offers customised flooring solutions designed for all industries to withstand the demands of heavy machinery, chemical wear or high foot traffic
Established SA flooring supplier Technical Finishes is proud to announce the opening of its newest regional branch in Gqeberha. The company is a leading manufacturer of tailor-made epoxy and polyurethane flooring solutions for the industrial, commercial and residential flooring markets.
The company is situated on 232 Commercial Road.
With more than 30 years’ in business and with existing branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, the team at Technical Finishes are excited to be expanding their operations into the Eastern Cape and invite all interested parties to view their range of products and meet them to discuss their custom flooring needs.
Technical Finishes offers specialist flooring solutions through a variety of products that have been designed to withstand the conditions found in a range of industrial and commercial environments.
In addition to customised product development, Technical Finishes flooring products include thin film, durable epoxy and polyurethane coatings as well as high-performance, heavy-duty systems ranging from 1-2mm chemical resistant epoxy linings and 6-9mm polyurethane screeds.
These products each serve a range of industries requiring flooring designed to withstand the demands of high foot traffic, heavy machinery, chemical wear and extreme or corrosive environments.
Technical Finishes MD Ian Harrison brings his experience and business acumen as well as his own expertise as a chemical engineer in extending the services offered by Technical Finishes to the Eastern Cape.
“There has been considerable growth in the Eastern Cape in terms of industrial and commercial development, and Technical Finishes has identified a widespread need in the province for the kind of specialist flooring solutions the company supplies.”
Harrison and his team of chemical specialists look forward to offering their Eastern Cape customers the benefits of decades of experience, expertise in providing superior, tailored and custom flooring-solutions — including their vast ranges of decorative screeds, coatings, and finishes.
“Technical Finishes is positioned to draw on a huge network of expertise to develop tailor-made flooring solutions for construction projects in the healthcare, food and beverage, education, automotive, retail and lifestyle industries in the Eastern Cape.”
Top features of Technical Finishes’ specialist flooring solutions include:
- Seamless, attractive and durable flooring in a variety of colours and surface texture options, both in matt and glossy finish.
- Non-slip resistance flooring — offering vital protection against injury and a safer working environment in a variety of conditions and applications
- Excellent chemical and wear resistance with exceptional longevity
- Hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) compliant and accreditation-certified flooring and finishes, including antimicrobial silver ion technology to aid in improved health outcomes and reduce bacterial infections in health care and other settings.
- Future-fit flooring that is attractive, durable, and easy to clean and maintain
Explore the range of specialist flooring solutions on the Technical Finishes website or view the latest projects on Facebook.
For more information on the Eastern Cape branch opening or specialist flooring products and services, please call regional sales manager Tobie Vosloo on 011-822-7242 or 083-452-4031 or email him at tobie@technicalfinishes.com.
Technical Finishes is situated at 35 Activia Road, Activia Park, Germiston in Gauteng. The new Eastern Cape branch is situated at 232 Commercial Road, Gqeberha.
This article was paid for by Technical Finishes.