Cities Support Programme unveils plans to boost township automotive sector

Incubation project set to train, fund and link small business owners with major players

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Plans are afoot to create an incubation programme for small businesses operating in the automotive sector in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships.



The Cities Support Programme with the backing of the National Treasury has unveiled a bold plan to train, fund and also link smaller business owners with major players in the industry such as Isuzu, Ford, Continental, Good Year and VWSA...