×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

KIRKWOOD CONFLICT

Uneasy peace in Sundays River Valley after protest violence

Workers demand more money that farmers say they can’t afford, amid claims of rogue elements exploiting tense situation

By KATHRYN KIMBERLEY - 20 May 2022

A tentative calm has been restored to one of SA’s main citrus-producing hubs.

But as fruit pickers return to the Sundays River Valley and farmers try to pick up the pieces, the underlying cause for the wanton violence, the death of one man and millions of rand  in damages remains unresolved...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read