KIRKWOOD CONFLICT

Uneasy peace in Sundays River Valley after protest violence

Workers demand more money that farmers say they can’t afford, amid claims of rogue elements exploiting tense situation

By KATHRYN KIMBERLEY -

A tentative calm has been restored to one of SA’s main citrus-producing hubs.



But as fruit pickers return to the Sundays River Valley and farmers try to pick up the pieces, the underlying cause for the wanton violence, the death of one man and millions of rand in damages remains unresolved...