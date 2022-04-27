Nelson Mandela Bay to host crucial pan-African ‘zero plastics’ conference
Decisionmakers from across continent to contribute towards action plans to cut marine pollution
Addressing Africa’s growing plastic pollution problem requires an urgent and comprehensive response by governments, businesses, sustainability experts and civil society if countries are to avoid drowning in a sea of plastic waste, while also unlocking the economic benefits of proper waste management.
This is the goal of the pan-African “Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa” conference, to be held in Nelson Mandela Bay from May 23-27...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.