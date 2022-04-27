Nelson Mandela Bay to host crucial pan-African ‘zero plastics’ conference

Decisionmakers from across continent to contribute towards action plans to cut marine pollution

By Herald Reporter -

Addressing Africa’s growing plastic pollution problem requires an urgent and comprehensive response by governments, businesses, sustainability experts and civil society if countries are to avoid drowning in a sea of plastic waste, while also unlocking the economic benefits of proper waste management.



This is the goal of the pan-African “Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa” conference, to be held in Nelson Mandela Bay from May 23-27...