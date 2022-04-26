×

Business

Entrepreneurs urged to collaborate at networking event

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
26 April 2022

Stop being materialistic and rather step up to be a visionary.

That was the advice from Black Hat Group CEO Olwam Mnqwazi at the Business Unplugged: Networking On Stanley event on Saturday...

