Entrepreneurs urged to collaborate at networking event
Stop being materialistic and rather step up to be a visionary.
That was the advice from Black Hat Group CEO Olwam Mnqwazi at the Business Unplugged: Networking On Stanley event on Saturday...
Stop being materialistic and rather step up to be a visionary.
That was the advice from Black Hat Group CEO Olwam Mnqwazi at the Business Unplugged: Networking On Stanley event on Saturday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.